Metro Boomin Blasts Users Spreading Misinformation About YSL Defense Lawyer

Fans are still going wild over the news about a defense lawyer in the YSL RICO case getting arrested for gang activity. However, this social media firestorm gave a lot of people the wrong idea about this development, something Metro Boomin isn't happy with at all. Moreover, he took to Twitter on Friday (February 16) to call out folks falsely assuming that Nicole Fegan is part of Young Thug's legal team, specifically. "that lady not even thug lawyer y'all gotta stop spreading misinformation," the producer expressed, as she is part of the wider defense team for Young Stoner Life's case. We apologize if our previous coverage unintentionally reflected this error.

While Fegan is reportedly out on bond at press time, it's still unclear what kinds of ramifications this will pose for the trial. This is all speculative, as this isn't coming from any legal expert, but some folks think that it could damage the YSL and Young Thug case, which is definitely the case as far as optics go. But the tougher question is whether these new charges for the lawyer will actually tie into the current court proceedings. That seems unlikely, so perhaps there will be a separate case in the near future and Fegan will simply not return to represent the collective.

Metro Boomin Calls Out Misinformation About YSL Defense Attorney

As far as Metro Boomin, we know that he will always staunchly support Young Thug and YSL no matter what. He's been one of many outspoken voices in the rap world to continuously speak out about the case and advocate for their freedom during live performances, interviews, everyday tweets, and so much more. In fact, it's been very interesting to see how artists and industry peers seem more involved when it comes to awareness and advocacy on issues that are affecting the culture as a whole. Now, there are multiple media lenses to look at them through, and prioritizing this first-hand perspective is a welcome and dynamic addition to our public consciousness.

Meanwhile, the trial itself rages on, and while things are pretty steady right now (excluding Fegan's arrest), we know how fast that can change.

