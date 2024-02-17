Young Thug Fans React To YSL Defense Attorney Nicole Fegan's Arrest & Bond

Folks all over rap Twitter are talking about the shocking arrest of YSL's defense lawyer in their RICO case, who reportedly got out on a $40K bond according to WSB-TV. Moreover, the court charged Nicole Fegan with participation in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of evidence tampering. Of course, this is still under scrutiny at press time, and little is known about how this could potentially affect the current trial of Young Thug and others. It certainly doesn't paint well in terms of the optics, though, as prosecutors will most likely try to turn this in their favor. But we've still yet to see whether there's any truth behind these accusations in court.

To be clear, Fegan is not on Young Thug's individual team, specifically, but she represented other YSL members as part of the collective's full defense team. However, this is far from the only scandalous story of note when it comes to this case's main players. This time around, it's on the defensive end, but those pushing the case towards conviction also became embroiled in other accusations of wrongdoing. Fulton County, Georgia's District Attorney Fani Willis, who is also prosecuting a case against Donald Trump, faces allegations of having an inappropriate affair with another prosecutor.

Read More: Young Thug And Gunna 2017 Arrest Photos Shown In YSL Trial

YSL Defense Attorney Nicole Fegan Reportedly Gets Bond After Gang-Related Arrest

Nevertheless, Young Thug and YSL's legal battle continues, and likely will not slow down due to these situations. It's possible that this will throw a wrench into court proceedings, which are moving steadily these days, but it's a tight race to call. After all, maybe this will simply exempt Fegan from this courtroom, or her case might come separately. Either way, fans had a lot to say about this, whether it's memes about her supposed posts on Instagram or genuine discussion around it. You can check out some of these takes down below.

Young Thug Fans React

Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole situation? What about Thugger's various instances of relationship drama that were the center of case coverage earlier in the year? However you may feel, drop your thoughts in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Young Thug and YSL.

Read More: Young Thug & Jerrika Karlae: Relationship Timeline