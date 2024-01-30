Young Thug And Gunna 2017 Arrest Photos Shown In YSL Trial

Young Thug's YSL trial is continuing to rumble on and even though it's been nearly a year since he pleaded out, Gunna is still involved. Earlier today the prosecution introduced some new evidence that included photos of Thug and Gunna in 2017. The pictures are taken during an arrest after a traffic stop. The pair were reportedly found with meth, hydrocodone, marijuana and cash. While the prosecution focused on its connection to alleged YSL gang activities but fans online took notice for a different reason.

One of the most attention-grabbing claims made by the defense came early in the case. They stated that the "Thug" in Young Thug is actually an acronym standing for "Truly Humble Under God." That claim has stuck in the heads of fans watching along with the trial. That's why many took notice of the arrest photos from 2017 because of Thug's shirt. He's sporting a black shirt with the text "Fear Of God" on it, something the prosecutors didn't directly acknowledge. Check out the pictures themselves below.

Young Thug And Gunna Arrest Photos In Court

Earlier this month one of Young Thug's phone calls from jail was leaked online. Both the audio and video of a conversation with his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist popped up on the internet. The video isn't particularly dramatic but the leak still rubbed many fans the wrong way. People who saw the leak on Twitter discussed how uncomfortable it made them feel invading both artist's privacy just by watching the clip.

In the wake of the video leaking some of Thug's biggest collaborators came to his defense. Meek Mill went online claiming that Thug had a legitimate lawsuit on his hands from the leak. Drake took to Instagram to call out the judge in the case directly for not being able to keep private matters in the case private. What do you think of the photos of Young Thug and Gunna being arrested in 2017 being introduced as evidence by the prosecution in the YSL RICO case? Let us know in the comment section below.

