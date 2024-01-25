Drake Rips Young Thug Judge To Shreds After Vulnerable Mariah The Scientist Jail Call Video Surfaces Online

Drake has become good friends with Young Thug over the years. Overall, the two have worked together a ton and they have made some fantastic tracks. However, Drizzy has evolved into a full-on supporter as Thugger looks to win his YSL Rico case. Things have been moving at a snail's pace in the case, and things only got worse last night. As we reported, a jail call was leaked to the public. In this video, Mariah The Scientist can be heard calling Young Thug "daddy," among other things.

It was pretty uncomfortable to watch the video, and many fans claimed the same thing. After all, this was meant to be a private conversation between two lovers. Instead, it ended up becoming something for public consumption. This is obviously a major breach of privacy, and people like Drake feel like the whole thing is disgusting. In a post on DJ Akademiks' Instagram page, the Canadian megastar revealed just how upset he is about the whole thing.

Drake Speaks Out

“This gotta be some form of jail misconduct,” Drake wrote. “You gonna drag this talented man then not be able to control your employees using his personal business for their own gain? Somebody benefitted from this video even existing and that’s shameful whole case is a wash just 3 the guy and let him come home and continue bringing light to Atlanta.” Subsequently, he took to his Instagram story with more words for Judge Ural Glanville. “Shit is disgraceful… is this a criminal case or Atlanta social media promo Ural Glanville?” he said. Needless to say, Drizzy is outraged, as are many other fans.

Is this whole situation an outrage, or just another expected misstep in a poorly handled case?

