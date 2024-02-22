Social Media Reacts To J. Cole's New Teaser "Might Delete Later"

In a surprising turn of events, J. Cole has sent shockwaves through social media with the release of a teaser for what appears to be his upcoming song titled "Might Delete Later." The rapper, known for his thought-provoking lyrics and unique storytelling, has once again captured the attention of fans with a mysterious black and white video. Earlier today, Cole took to his social media platforms to share the teaser, a two-minute snippet of a song accompanied by visuals of him rapping in various locations around a hotel. The track itself features a sparse piano instrumental that gradually builds momentum with the introduction of drums.

However, the most intriguing aspect comes when Cole addresses individuals who seek favors without putting in any effort to earn them. The teaser takes an unexpected turn as Cole spits a bar about being interrupted by the police, only to be interrupted in the video at that very moment. This clever twist left fans speculating about the deeper meaning behind the song and the artistic choices made in the teaser. Rightfully so, fans are super excited. As J. Cole is currently on tour with Drake, now seems like the perfect time to promote some new music.

Social Media Reacts To New J. Cole

Social media platforms erupted with excitement and anticipation as fans shared their reactions to the teaser. One user couldn't help but wonder if Cole's next album is on the horizon, writing, "J Cole just dropped this teaser titled 'MIGHT DELETE LATER.' Is his next album coming sooner than we think? 🤔" Another fan suggested that the rollout for J. Cole's next project has officially begun, signaling a new era for the acclaimed rapper. "He sounds hungrier than ever," commented one fan, expressing enthusiasm about the perceived intensity and passion in Cole's delivery. The sentiment was echoed by another follower who boldly declared, "Best MC of our era and I stand by it," affirming J. Cole's enduring impact on the hip-hop scene.

The teaser left fans buzzing with excitement, with many describing the preview as "craaaayyyy." As social media continues to buzz with speculation and anticipation, it's evident that J. Cole's "Might Delete Later" teaser has successfully reignited the fervor surrounding his music. As the cryptic messages and engaging visuals captivate audiences, one can only wonder what the acclaimed rapper has in store for his eager fan base. Are you excited for new J. Cole?

