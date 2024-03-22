Kendrick Lamar Breaks The Internet With Drake & J. Cole Diss: See What Fans Had To Say

Kendrick Lamar has caused quite the stir.

BYAlexander Cole
Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 2

Kendrick Lamar is a rapper who takes his time between releases. However, this has made some contemporary rap fans angry. Most are not used to artists taking their time. Instead, they are used to being given a new project every year. Consequently, it has led to Kendrick being underestimated. It has also led to people claiming that Drake and J. Cole are above him right now. Well, it seems as though Kendrick has been listening to these critiques, and he decided to respond.

By now, you have probably heard "Like That" on Future and Metro Boomin's new album We Don't Trust You. On this song, Kendrick takes direct shots at Drake and Cole. He says that there is no such thing as a big three and that it is just "big me." He also claims that their music is a "light pack" while also noting that Prince lived longer than Michael Jackson. For those who don't get it, Drake is considered the MJ of rap, and back in the day, Prince and MJ had a rivalry, with Prince being seen as the more risk-taking and experimental artist. Needless to say, Kendrick took some heavy shots.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Shares Bizarre Message On His Finsta

Kendrick Lamar Delivers Diss Of The Year

Subsequently, social media erupted in a fury as people tried to get their reactions off. As you can see down below, many were making memes about the situation. Moreover, Kendrick was praised for this verse with some saying that this is the best he has sounded in years. Others said these bars will cut deep, and that we could very well see a summer of diss tracks and back and forths. Only time will tell if this is the case.

The Internet Weighs In

Let us know how you felt about the Kendrick Lamar Drake and J. Cole diss, in the comments section down below. Do you think Cole and Drake will respond? Will they do it separately or together? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Fiancé Shares Adorable Pics Of Their Children

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery RevealMusicKendrick Lamar Steals Big Sean's Shine Again, Fans React To "LIKE THAT" & "Precision"
kendrick-lamar-future-metro-boomin-like-thatMusicKendrick Lamar Joins Future & Metro Boomin On Fiery New Cut "Like That"
Samsung At Austin City Limits Music Festival 2016MusicKendrick Lamar Unloads On Drake & J. Cole With "Like That" Verse: "Your Best Work Is A Light Pack"
Rolling Loud California 2024MusicBig Sean Unleashes "Anderson Estate Freestyle": Fans React To The Good, The Bad & The Disses