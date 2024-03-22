Kendrick Lamar Breaks The Internet With Drake & J. Cole Diss: See What Fans Had To Say

Kendrick Lamar is a rapper who takes his time between releases. However, this has made some contemporary rap fans angry. Most are not used to artists taking their time. Instead, they are used to being given a new project every year. Consequently, it has led to Kendrick being underestimated. It has also led to people claiming that Drake and J. Cole are above him right now. Well, it seems as though Kendrick has been listening to these critiques, and he decided to respond.

By now, you have probably heard "Like That" on Future and Metro Boomin's new album We Don't Trust You. On this song, Kendrick takes direct shots at Drake and Cole. He says that there is no such thing as a big three and that it is just "big me." He also claims that their music is a "light pack" while also noting that Prince lived longer than Michael Jackson. For those who don't get it, Drake is considered the MJ of rap, and back in the day, Prince and MJ had a rivalry, with Prince being seen as the more risk-taking and experimental artist. Needless to say, Kendrick took some heavy shots.

Kendrick Lamar Delivers Diss Of The Year

Subsequently, social media erupted in a fury as people tried to get their reactions off. As you can see down below, many were making memes about the situation. Moreover, Kendrick was praised for this verse with some saying that this is the best he has sounded in years. Others said these bars will cut deep, and that we could very well see a summer of diss tracks and back and forths. Only time will tell if this is the case.

The Internet Weighs In

Let us know how you felt about the Kendrick Lamar Drake and J. Cole diss, in the comments section down below. Do you think Cole and Drake will respond? Will they do it separately or together?

