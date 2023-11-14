Kendrick Lamar’s Fiancé Shares Adorable Pics Of Their Children

Despite being one of the biggest rappers in the world, Kendrick Lamar doesn't have much of a social media presence. Updates on the rapper can be few and far between usually coming from other outlets entirely. This time it was the rapper's fiancé Whitney Alford who took to Instagram to share some photos of their children. The pair have two children Uzi and Enoch both of whom make an appearance in the new photos.

"Me and them… Always, in all ways. The greatest and toughest job I’ve ever been tasked with. Love my babies," Alford captioned the post. She showed off four pictures and a video of herself with the children and fans took the comments to praise them. "As a little girl who also had her daddy’s whole face… I stan," and "baby kdots," two of the top comments read. They're both in reference to the fact that fans think Kendrick's children look a lot like him. Check out the full post and the fan reactions to it below.

Pictures Of Kendrick Lamar's Children On Instagram

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar headlined Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw Festival. He teamed up with Baby Keem as "The Hillbillies" where they performed the song of the same name together for the first time. Tyler himself joined them on stage during the performance referencing his cameo in the music video for the song.

Speaking of festivals, Kendrick and his company pgLang recently announced a new concert series. The "Move Afrika" series of concerts will see the company producing a series of festivals across Africa expanding to 5 different countries by 2025. Kendrick himself will be headlining the first festival in the series which takes place in Rwanda on December 8. What do you think of Kendrick Lamar's fiancé sharing some adorable photos of their children on Instagram? Let us know in the comment section below.

