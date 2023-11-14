Lil Yachty Fans Out While Watching Kendrick Lamar & Baby Keem At Camp Flog Gnaw

Lil Yachty has been having a truly amazing year. In the eyes of many, he is the MVP of hip-hop in 2023. However, there are plenty of other names that could take that crown. Sexyy Red and Ice Spice are two names that come to mind. Overall, Yachty has been showcasing his ability to experiment. He dropped a psychedelic rock album and he has dropped some rap tracks that continue to push that sound. Needless to say, he is having fun and it appears he is at his most creative.

Furthermore, he has been invited to perform at a whole bunch of festivals. For instance, over the weekend, he got to perform at Tyler, The Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw. Camp Flog Gnaw is a huge celebration of music in the hip-hop world. Overall, Yachty had a triumphant set that fans adored. However, when it comes to the overall weekend, many were excited to see Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar perform as The Hillbillies. Yachty was one of those fans.

Lil Yachty Enjoys The Show

In the video above, you can see Yachty in the crowd during Keem and Kendrick's set. He was dancing to the songs and seemed to have a big smile on his face. Unfortunately, the rest of the energy in the crowd seemed to be pretty dead. This was a common criticism of the Camp Flog Gnaw crowd throughout the weekend. However, those who knew to appreciate the art were certainly moving to the tracks. Yachty gets it, and it was cool to see an artist supporting other artists.

Were you at Camp Flog Gnaw? If so, let us know which set from the night was your favorite. Additionally, tell us what you thought of the crowd as a whole. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news from around the hip-hop world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

