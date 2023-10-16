Cam’ron Tackles J. Cole & Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe” Beat In New Freestyle: Watch

“I probably put more n***as on pause than Cam and Mason Beth,” Cole rapped on the song, which inspired Killa to give the beat a shot.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Cam'ron's storied history in the game has opened doors for him in many areas, the most notable and recent one of which is his highly successful sports talk show with Ma$e, It Is What It Is. But that success all started with the power of his pen. As a defining rapper in 2000s New York hip-hop and beyond, we know that said talents are at the core of what made fans engage with him. As such, the East Coast MC is often down to keep proving his prowess as a lyricist and spitter, especially when today's current kings still mention him. Moreover, he recently uploaded a freestyle over the beat for J. Cole and Lil Yachty's track, "The Secret Recipe."

Furthermore, the IG clip begins with the Dreamville boss' reference to both Killa Cam and his sports show partner. "I dine on your favorite, one verse’ll take his breath. I probably put more n***as on pause than Cam and Mason Beth," Cole rapped on the original. Then, Cam'ron goes right into his bars, appearing in front of an elevator with a very familiar outfit: an almost identical look to the one that Nas donned in the music video for the classic 1994 Illmatic cut "It Ain't Hard To Tell." "Hell up in Harlem, but listen, I gave Harlem hell / So I’m dressed like Nas in ’94, ain’t hard to tell," he freestyles on the cut.

Cam'ron's "The Secret Recipe" Freestyle: Watch

Toward the end of the video, he exits in a suit, dons a Freddy Krueger mask and claw glove, and starts dancing in hilariously casual fashion, considering what the 47-year-old is wearing. It's a tease for the "Get Mine Regardless" music video coming next week, which keeps up the Halloween theme and is from his recent collection of tracks, Lost Files Vol. 1. In between the start and end of this freestyle, though, there are plenty of standout and cutting bars that prove Cam'ron's still got it. "Stay content, raise the rent, we living on straight cement. I lament, but dread, in your forehead I will make a dent."

Meanwhile, some people will still call him old and washed and what have you, and that's totally fine. Clearly, the Harlem icon does not care, as he recently clapped back at trolls speaking on his age. Do you think he still has another peak in him? Let us know in the comments and stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cam'ron.

