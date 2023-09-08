Cam’ron Keeps It Short And Sweet With 8-Track Project “The Lost Files: Vol. 1

Cam’ron has blessed his fans with new music.

Cam'ron is having a very good time right now. Overall, a lot of this has to do with the fact that he and Ma$e are killing it with It Is What It Is. The sports show has taken the world by storm in the best ways possible. The two are consistently giving some hilarious commentary, and fans have resonated with it. Consequently, they have been able to sign some huge deals for their endeavor. It is a show that is now bringing in a lot of cash, and it has subsequently led to better production quality.

Despite all of his success in this realm, Cam is still out there making music. Recently, he gave us a single called "Go & Get It." This track was an immediate hit with his fans, and there has been a lot of fanfare around his newest release. Today, he dropped an eight-track project simply called The Lost Files: Vol. 1. It is a short and sweet project, although it speaks to place Cam is in his life right now, and fans can appreciate that.

Cam'ron Is A Legend Through And Through

There are plenty of bars to be found here about bossing up, getting money, and being an entrepreneur. Moreover, he mostly handles all of these tracks by himself. However, we do end up getting a feature on the track "Top Of The Pyramids," from Styles P. Overall, it is a solid body of work that is worth your time today.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new Cam'ron project, in the comments section below. What is your favorite song from the tape? Tell us down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists in the world.

Tracklist:

  1. Run It Up
  2. Go & Get It
  3. Critics
  4. Get Mine Regardless
  5. Top Of The Pyramids ft. Styles P
  6. Blow My High
  7. Shakin'
  8. It's Only Money

