Cam’ron Posts Throwback Video To Celebrate New “It Is What It Is” Deal

Earlier this week, It Is What It Is signed a massive new broadcast deal with Underdog Fantasy. The sports debate show hosted by Cam’ron and Ma$e has been subject to a meteoric rise during its first season. The result is a massive investment from the fantasy sports giant in the future of the show. It Is What It Is gained a following for the pair’s chemistry and their interesting series of guests which included Stephen A. Smith, Brandon Marshall, Ice Cube, and many more. Now they’ll have an expanded budget and scope going forward following the major investment.

In celebration of the achievement, Cam’ron took to Instagram to share a clip from just earlier this year. In the video from January 22 he is purchasing equipment to start the podcast. “Jan 22 2023 buying some of the equipment for @itiswhatitis_talk. It was just an idea, but I believed,” the caption over the video reads. Just 8 months later they’ve inked an 8-figure deal to bring the show into the Underdog Fantasy network. Their new deal will begin in September and is set to run for 18 months.

Read More: Cam’ron And Ghostface Killah Recall Hilarous Past Encounter

Cam’ron Shares Video Purchasing Podcast Equipment

Camron cashed out investments for his podcast 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XOf71H7FJd — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 23, 2023

Cam’ron and Ma$e have gotten into hot water on their show before. One particular segment they did discussing the Dwight Howard sexual assault allegations proved particularly controversial. The pair’s decision to completely ignore the allegations of assault and instead focus on Howard’s sexuality the entire time received quite a bit of pushback. During the segment they discuss how they would handle being on the same team as Howard, rather than the damning allegations made against him.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Cam’ron would be part of a special Hip Hop 50 celebration. Universal Music teamed up with MTA for a series of metro cards featuring him, Pop Smoke, Rakim, and LL Cool J. The promotion was designed to honor the 50th anniversary of rap music. What do you think of Cam’ron and Ma$e’s podcast blowing up so quickly? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Cam’ron And Mase Star In New “Only Money” Music Video Teaser

[Via]