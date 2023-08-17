Cam’ron And Ghostface Killah Recall Hilarous Past Encounter

Cam’ron and Ghostface Killah are two of New York’s finest MCs. So it’s no surprise they would be big fans of one another. A clip of the pair was put online, where they were embracing each other as well as sharing a couple of laughs. Cam even recalled a hilarious moment when he was trying to locate the Wu-Tang rapper. The encounter between the pair took place backstage at the Yankee Stadium’s Hip Hop 50 concert.

Apparently, he trekked all over NYC, hoping to meet with the rapper. “I seen that shit!” Ghostface Killah told Cam as they laughed. “A couple n*ggas was like, Cam don’t go in there, I said I’m going in,” Cam’ron recalled. “I wanted to see where Ghost lived at!” The Dipset member also revealed that he conducted his search in the early morning hours, around 3 A.M.

Apparently, Cam Looked All Around NYC For Ghostface

The pair shared some more laughs before the clip ends, and the pair plans to depart. It’s comforting to watch legends support other legends like this. In other news, Cam’ron has much to celebrate these days. The rapper, along with Rakim, LL Cool J, and Pop Smoke, will be featured on New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) new metro cards. In partnership with Universal Music, the initiative is part of a campaign entitled “Hip Hop At 50 – Honoring 50 Years of Hip Hop: A Legacy of Rhythm, Revolution, and Soul.”

On the music front, the rapper recently teased a new mixtape as well as a collaboration with Ma$e. In the clip he shared last month, the rapper seemed more than excited to share what he had been working on. “Just warming up. @itiswhatitis_talk mixtape July 28…,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “#IIWII the new DEATHROW[.] WELCOME TO THE ROW N-GGA[.] We just got to summer leauge too!! Vegas we here!!! And by da way the old MURDA BACK!!!! @rsvpmase.” Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this story, in the comments section down below.

