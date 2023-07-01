Cam’ron Reacts To Jadakiss’ “Pause” Moment With Adam Friedland

Cam’ron reacted to a clip of Jadakiss saying “pause” with Adam Friedland during a recent interview on the comedian’s podcast. The New York rapper shared the video on Instagram, Tuesday.

In the clip, Friedland says “pause” after Jadakiss told Friedland that he was “feeling” the way he had his legs crossed. “Ain’t no pause,” The LOX rapper responded. “We grown men here, we comfortable in our skin. We don’t have to say ‘pause.’ I think only people that’s not comfortable with their self [say it]. ‘Pause’ is for tape recorders.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 03: Cam’ron (L) and Jadakiss attend Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Cam’ron’s clip then cuts ahead in the interview with a SpongeBob SquarePants meme when Friedland brings up a video of Scott Storch “smoking that big joint,” to which Jadakiss feels compelled to interject, “Pause. I ain’t even on ‘pause’ time, but that was a ‘pause.’ ‘Cause you did the sign language with it, all of that. That’s definitely a ‘pause.’” In the caption of the clip, Cam’ron wrote: “Yo @Jadakiss you playing “PAUSE” or not? [laughing emojis] Homie took it to far at the end tho [face palm emoji].” Friedland replied to Cam’ron’s post on Twitter later in the day. “Cam’ron called me gay on Instagram.,” he wrote. “Shit cr*zy man.” Check out Cam’ron’s post reacting to the clip of Jadakiss on The Adam Friedland Show below.

The “pause” conversation wasn’t the only viral moment from Jadakiss’ appearance on The Adam Friedland Show. In another clip, he discussed his relationship with Kanye West, admitting that Ye hasn’t been himself in recent years. “I’ve met like five or six different Kanye’s,” Jadakiss said. “The first four was awesome. The last two was a little bit…”

