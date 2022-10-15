On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.

At the top of our latest list is Cam’ron, Mase, and Jadakiss’ link-up on “G.L.H.” – a song that follows the upsetting news of their cancelled Three-Headed Monster tour, which Diddy has been blamed for allegedly ruining (according to the former Bad Boy, anyway).

Next, a particularly noteworthy selection from Lil Baby’s It’s Only Me album, called “Stand On It,” on which the 27-year-old addresses rumours about his situationship with Saweetie following her breakup from Quavo.

Chief Keef made an impressive return this weekend, linking up with Akachi for “Tony Montana Flow,” and from Tee Grizzley’s Chapters From The Trenches project, we’ve selected “Seen So Much.”

Yet another standout from the Quality Control rapper’s latest effort is “Never Hating” featuring Young Thug, which we followed with Smoke DZA and The Game’s collaboration on “North Face Bombers” from the former’s 10,000 HRS release.

As for solo singles, $NOT took the cake this time around with his “SIMPLE” track, and Central Cee – who dropped off a surprise four-track EP – stood out with his work on “One Up.”

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.