This month has seen an impressive roster of hip-hop releases so far from names like Rich Homie Quan, Quavo & Takeoff, and G Herbo, just to name a few. As we reach the halfway point of October, we’ve now got new arrivals from Tee Grizzley, Lil Baby, and Smoke DZA to add to the list.

The latter dropped off 10,000 HRS at midnight on Friday (October 14), boasting appearances from The Game, Curren$y, Ransom, and Steven Young, plus six titles that were totally new to fans.

The 8-track release was preceded by two singles – “Wish Upon a Star” and the ultra emotional “I Wish Heaven Had a Facetime” – both of which were very well received by the Harlem native’s fanbase.

Other recent arrivals to come from DZA include his joint effort with Nym Lo and 183rd on their Driplomatic Immunity album, as well as a collaborative project with Girl Talk, Wiz Khalifa, and Big K.R.I.T.

Stream 10000 HRS on Spotify or Apple Music below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

10,000 HRS Tracklist: