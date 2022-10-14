Lil Baby is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. There are some out there who believe he is the king of the young artists, and with his brand-new project It’s Only Me, he is looking to prove to the world that he is, indeed, the best. His new album contains 23 tracks, and there are some amazing artists featured on the tracklist. One of them is none other than Young Thug, who appears in the song “Never Hating.”

On this new track, Baby and Thug give us a banger that contains menacing yet nostalgic production. Baby’s pocket on the song is incredible as he offers steady flows that match the beat perfectly. Thug seamlessly enters the song, using his voice as an instrument. It’s refreshing to hear Thug these days, and there is no doubt that he is a welcomed addition to the album.

Let us know what you think of the song, in the comments section down below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Straight from the lot, call up Herm, get it geeked up

Thousand horse power, my car gotta keep up

Act like I’m slow all the time, but I peep stuff

What kinda guy let a bitch keep the beef up?