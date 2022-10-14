$NOT made a serious splash at the start of 2022 with his Ethereal album, including features from A$AP Rocky, Teddi Jones, Trippie Redd, Kevin Abstract, Juicy J, and Joey Bada$$.

Since then, the 24-year-old New York native has returned with a string of singles, including “MS PORTER” with Night Lovell and “Immaculate” back in August. This weekend, $NOT returned with more, sharing a new track which he’s called “SIMPLE.”

For the most part, the new arrival finds the “Halle Berry” hitmaker spitting rhymes about stacking cash and prioritizing his financial freedom over any relationships with women.

“When I wake up, all I think about is gettin’ paid / And I don’t got a bitch in my face playin’ games / I want money, and I can’t think about a different thing / I want money, I’ll show you how to get it different ways,” $NOT rhymes on the chorus.

Stream “SIMPLE” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and let us know what songs you’ve been loving the most this New Music Friday down in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

I want money, I talk about that shit everyday (Yeah, go)

And I scope it, posted with the bros in the crib (Phew)

You won’t cuff a ho, even though she on my dick (Why?)

And bro, I got a problem ’cause these niggas don’t listen (Yeah)