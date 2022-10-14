Tee Grizzley has been a leader of the Detroit rap movement over the last half-decade or so. His flow is undeniable and he always makes tracks that contain some unique storytelling elements. He has been through a lot in his life, and he always lets those experiences shine through in his music.

On his latest project dubbed Chapters From The Trenches, Tee Grizzley can be heard dividing his album up like a book. Each song is a new chapter of his life and how the streets have shaped his view on life. It’s a raw view of his life and the various experiences he has been through. Overall, it’s a dope project that his fans will definitely appreciate.

