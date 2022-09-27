Tee Grizzley finally set a release date for his new album. The Detroit rapper announced Chapters Of The Trenches earlier this month with the fourth installment in the “Robbery” series. Grizzley remains one of the most vivid storytellers in hip-hop today, which appears to be the focal point of his next body of work.

This morning, the rapper confirmed that his upcoming album, Chapters Of The Trenches, will officially drop on October 14th. There’s limited information Information regarding the tracklist or features right now. However, it seems like he’ll be unloading more information on the album in the near future.

Along with the release date, Grizzley dropped the third single off of the project this morning. “Ms Evans” is another record that highlights Tee’s ability to craft suspenseful storytelling highlighting his experiences growing up in Detroit. Tee Grizzley details the story of a teacher who is deeply involved in a wager placed between two students.

In addition to “Ms Evans” and “Robbery Pt. 4,” Tee Grizzley shared “Jay And Twan 1” — a cinematic tale discussing the loyalty between two street guys who end up on the run for a robbery gone awry.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 01: Tee Grizzley attends VaynerSports x ONE37pm Emerging Kings Party on February 01, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for VaynerSports)

Grizzley’s on a roll this year with Chapters Of The Trenches serving as his second release of 2022. He released Half Tee Half Grizzley in April, boasting appearances from Lakeyah and Baby Grizzley.

We’re excited to see what Tee Grizzley has in store for his next body of work. Check out the video for “Ms Evans” below.