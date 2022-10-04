Tee Grizzley is keeping the momentum high with the latest release from his forthcoming album, Chapter Of The Trenches. The forthcoming album from the Detroit rapper will consist of one-off stories inspired by real-life incidents that he witnessed. “Robbery Pt. 4” became an extension of the trademark series in his catalog, while records like “Ms Evans 1” highlighted a student-teacher affair.

His latest release, “Tez & Tone 1” kicks off a new story that follows a young man named Tez who was recently released from prison. Without a job or financial support, he returns to the streets before an attempted robbery on his uncle’s friend that backfires.

Tee Grizzley’s forthcoming album sounds like it will largely consist of cautionary tales surrounding the streets.

Chapters Of The Trenches drops on October 14th.

Quotable Lyrics

Before you jump in that water,

Better know what you diving for

Trying to be something you ain’t

N***as gon’ send you that ride along