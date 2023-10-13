Cam’ron Refutes “Old” Troll Jokes: “I Had A Million When I Was 20, How Much You Got?”

Cam'ron is a hip-hop veteran, one that helped define the genre in the East Coast in the 2000s and remains a pivotal voice in the culture. Nowadays, it's through a bit of a different lens, given the massive success of his sports talk show with Ma$e, It Is What It Is. Moreover, it's still great to see the Dipset member be a part of the game, whether that's occasional performances, releases, or just being part of the conversation. Still, with that experience and knowledge gained over a long time, plenty of people will try to downplay your impact, especially those that don't know your full history. As such, he carved out a time slot of It Is What It Is to address haters calling him old.

"Listen, let me tell you something about being older,” Cam'ron's remarks about being called a dinosaur began. “The n***as be like, ‘Oh, you’re old this, that, and the third.’ All older means is I know everything you know and more. I look just as good as you, and I f**k the b***hes that’s your age, and I get more money than you, n***a.

Cam'ron Goes Off On Haters Calling Him Old: Watch

"So you can get the f**k out my face with that s**t, n***a," Cam'ron continued his hilarious and animated rant. "I’m talking to them n***as in the early 20s. I’m not talking teenage; n***as 20 to 25. ‘Oh, n***as old.’ I had a million when I was 20, shawty, how much you got? Still getting mad millions and I look better than you because you on drugs You know what’s dope about this? I could bone your girlfriend and your mother. So be easy talking to me when you 20 to 25 talking that older s**t. I love it here."

Meanwhile, the New York MC can be just as cutting and unfiltered in his football analysis, as Russell Wilson recently learned the hard way. Cam had the bright idea for him to dump Ciara in order to improve his game, which seems like quite the extreme solution. He and Ma$e make for a great on-air team, and whether it's sports or music-related, seeing them find this platform has been a treat. For more news and the latest updates on Cam'ron, stay logged into HNHH.

