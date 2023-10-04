Cam’ron “Embarrassed” After Mase Ditched Colorado For USC At Halftime

Cam'ron called out his It Is What It Is co-host Ma$e for his antics in Boulder this past weekend. The pair rolled up to support Deion Sanders and Colorado. However, Ma$e ditched the Buffs for the Trojans as they entered halftime with USC leading 34-14. Ma$e went as far as to post a video of himself dancing to "Who Let the Dogs Out" on USC's sideline.

“How da fuck he get on their sideline?! N-gga Betha talking bout ‘USC adopted him’ in his caption. I told n-ggas had everything laid out for you. You had your own suite ready, they had the car service ready for you, catering, and once n-ggas start losing. How the fuck you get on the USC sideline? … You embarrassed me, man… People seen that it was a little embarrassing for me, man.” Ma$e tried to defend himself, saying he was off getting Smashburger when he was simply swept up by the USC crowd.

Cam'ron Sticks With Colorado Through Failed Comeback

While Ma$e may have ditched the Buffs at halftime, that's when the game actually got interesting. Trailing 34-14, a completely different Buffs team took the field in the third quarter. The Buffs outscored the Trojans 27-14 in the second half and were an onside kick recovery away from at least forcing overtime. However, USC recovered the kick and killed the clock to hang on for a 48-41 victory. If they had been successful, the 27-point comeback would have been the largest in school history. That record is held by the Buffs' 20-point comeback against Missouri in 1978.

The loss dropped Colorado to 3-2 on the season and made their all-time record against the Trojans a dismal 0-17. Shedeur Sanders had 371 yards, four touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. Meanwhile, receiver Omarion Miller had 196 yards and a score. However, the defense was absolutely torched through the air by USC. Caleb Williams had six passing touchdowns, with two going to former Buffs receiver Brendan Rice. Next week, the Buffs travel to 1-4 Arizona State.

