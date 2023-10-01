Mase Recalls Why He Brought Cam’ron To Biggie Instead Of Diddy

Mase and Cam'ron shared an emotional moment during an episode of their sports talk show, It Is What It Is, on Thursday. Mase reflected on his decision to bring Cam'ron to The Notorious B.I.G. at the beginning of his career rather than Diddy. He explained that he wanted the best for Cam'ron.

“When you had your record deal, why did you take me to Biggie Smalls and not Bad Boy,” Cam asked. Mase answered: “It’s almost gonna bring me to tears to say this. Being that I saw you as such a good friend, I wanted to put you with somebody I knew [would do right by you].” From there, Cam'ron added: “Thank you man, I really appreciate that. I don’t want to get emotional in here.” Mase continued: “I knew Biggie would do right by you. I thought he would do [the right thing].”

Mase & Cam'ron Perform At The Apollo Theater

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Jadakiss, Cam'ron, and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

After the meeting, Cam eventually signed with B.I.G. and Lance “Un” Rivera’s Undeas Recordings and Epic Records. Cam returned the favor over two decades later by bringing Mase on to It Is What It Is. He discussed that decision during an interview with Good Day New York, earlier this year.

Mase Recalls Introducing Cam'ron To Biggie

“Mase got me my first record deal, ever. So doing this show and creating this show and having him be a part of it, it felt like I’m giving back to him for helping me even be an entertainer," he said at the time. "I may not have been where I’m at if [Mase] didn’t take me to Biggie Smalls [The Notorious B.I.G.] and get me my first record deal… I wanted to pay him back, and hopefully, this show will do that.” Check out Mase and Cam'ron's latest conversation above.

