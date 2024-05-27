Cam’ron Reveals His Massive Return On Investment From “It Is What It Is”

BYCole Blake384 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen - After Party
Cam'ron during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen - After Party at Glo in New York, United States. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

Cam’ron has shared how much he was putting into "It Is What It Is" before striking a deal.

Cam’ron has revealed the return on investment he’s made from his new sports talk show, It Is What It Is. He discussed the finances behind the show during a discussion panel at Black Enterprise’s 2024 Disruptor Summit, earlier this month.

“I did three–four episodes by myself,” he began. “I actually invited Mase to be a guest on the show and he was like, ‘Yo man, this is really dope — do you want to go half on it?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we can go half, let’s do it.’ He didn’t even have to put any money up, but he was willing to. I probably did four episodes, maybe five, and they offered me a million dollars and I was like, ‘No.’ And then we got to probably 10 episodes and it got up to like three million dollars, and I was like, ‘Oh, we got something here.'”

Read More: Cam'ron Reveals How He Wanted Jadakiss To Be His "It Is What It Is" Co-Host

Cam’ron & Mase Perform At The Apollo Theater

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Jadakiss ,Cam'ron and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued: “We actually did 35 episodes, so we did a deal, but I probably spent a $127,000 ’cause I just kept shooting and shooting, and Mase had this number in his head […] When it got to like six million dollars, I was like, ‘Mase we got to— it doesn’t make sense to not do the deal.’ And he had a real number in his head. He’s like, ‘Cam, we got to [wait],’ so we end up doing [a] $20 million deal.” Check out his full comments below.

Cam’ron Discusses Investing In "It Is What It Is"

Shortly after launching It Is What It Is, Cam explained why he was so adamant about bringing Mase in on the show. In doing so, he recalled the veteran rapper helping him get his first record deal during a sitdown with Good Day New York. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cam’ron & Mase: A Timeline Of Their Beef & Reconciliation

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Washington Wizard's R&amp;B/Rap NightSportsMase Recalls Why He Brought Cam'ron To Biggie Instead Of Diddy6.2K
2023 Black Music And Entertainment Walk Of Fame Induction CeremonySportsCam'ron & Mase Thank Jermaine Dupri For His Support Early In Their Careers2.3K
Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Zac Posen - After PartySportsCam'ron Announces New Mixtape & Hints At A Mase Collaboration1.8K
Cam'ron on the Set of "Down and Out" Music Video - April 21, 2005SportsCam’ron & Mase May Be Going On Tour Together Thanks To Wallo726