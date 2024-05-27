Cam’ron Reveals His Massive Return On Investment From “It Is What It Is”

Cam’ron has revealed the return on investment he’s made from his new sports talk show, It Is What It Is. He discussed the finances behind the show during a discussion panel at Black Enterprise’s 2024 Disruptor Summit, earlier this month.

“I did three–four episodes by myself,” he began. “I actually invited Mase to be a guest on the show and he was like, ‘Yo man, this is really dope — do you want to go half on it?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, we can go half, let’s do it.’ He didn’t even have to put any money up, but he was willing to. I probably did four episodes, maybe five, and they offered me a million dollars and I was like, ‘No.’ And then we got to probably 10 episodes and it got up to like three million dollars, and I was like, ‘Oh, we got something here.'”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Jadakiss ,Cam'ron and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

He continued: “We actually did 35 episodes, so we did a deal, but I probably spent a $127,000 ’cause I just kept shooting and shooting, and Mase had this number in his head […] When it got to like six million dollars, I was like, ‘Mase we got to— it doesn’t make sense to not do the deal.’ And he had a real number in his head. He’s like, ‘Cam, we got to [wait],’ so we end up doing [a] $20 million deal.” Check out his full comments below.

Shortly after launching It Is What It Is, Cam explained why he was so adamant about bringing Mase in on the show. In doing so, he recalled the veteran rapper helping him get his first record deal during a sitdown with Good Day New York. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron on HotNewHipHop.

