Cam'ron & Mase Thank Jermaine Dupri For His Support Early In Their Careers

Cam'ron and Mase took the time to show love to Jermaine Dupri during the iconic rapper and music executive's appearance on It Is What It Is. Cam'ron began by recalling his contributions to his debut album, 1998’s Confessions of Fire. Mase, on the other hand, thanked him for helping him secure his first million dollars.

“[H]e’s on my first album with two different cuts, actually did a hook for me," Cam'ron said. "When I was young, I was real arrogant because my man Mase just sold four million records, and I’m thinking I’m supposed to sell four million records. And I don’t think I ever gave J.D. his flowers for even doing what he did for me. It meant a lot to me that you did that for me, because you invited me to your house and you didn’t have to do that. So I just want to tell you thank you in front of everybody, because I probably never even did it privately, let alone publicly."

Cam'ron & Mase Perform At The Apollo

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Jadakiss, Cam'ron, and Ma$e perform Live At The Apollo Theater on January 28, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Later in the interview, Mase also thanked Dupri for being "the first guy to ever pay me what I was really worth talent-wise.” He said: “I want to tell you thank you from my heart... I’m forever indebted to you for allowing me to be rich. You gave me my first million dollars.” Check out Dupri's full appearance on the show below.

Cam'ron & Mase Speak With Jermaine Dupri

As for the rest of the episode, Nelly was also featured to discuss all things sports. Earlier this month, Dupri teased having a song featuring Nelly, Ashanti, and Juicy J set for his upcoming EP. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron and Mase as well as Jermaine Dupri on HotNewHipHop.

