Cam'ron Details Nia Long Run-In From Rich Paul's Birthday Party

Cam'ron has detailed his recent run-in with Nia Long, after the two posed for a photo together at Rich Paul's birthday party over the weekend. Their meet-up came after Cam revealed he once slid into Long's DMs during an episode of It Is What It Is.

"I'm not with Nia. People are doing exactly what you're saying. 'Yo, Cam don't fumble this.' Look, I met Nia Long. She was very, very cool," Cam began. From there, he revealed that the two shared a laugh over the bit, while Long described him as "funny" and "Hilarious." Cam then asked, "Did you see my DM?" to which Long replied, "I seen it... Now, that was fly." Cam concluded: "That's it people. We took a couple pictures."

Cam'ron Performs At Hip Hop 50 Live

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: Cam'ron performs onstage during Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Cam previously revealed that he slid into Long's DMs following her breakup with Ime Udoka. “You know, I DM’d Nia after the whole sh*t happened man,” he said during an earlier episode of his sports talk show. “I was perturbed. Imma have Stat read it cuz she’s a better reader. I want you to rate the rizz. I wasn’t gonna bring that up, Mase brought Nia into this, my boo. Yo, open your DMs when you get a chance, Nia. This joint still sitting there so you can read it personally." Check out Cam's latest comments on meeting Nia Long below.

Cam'ron Reflects On Meeting Nia Long

Long and Udoka broke off their relationship back in 2022 after the former Celtics coach was suspended for having an affair with a staff member within the organization. The two share one child. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron and Nia Long on HotNewHipHop.

