Rich Paul & Adele Spotted Boo'd Up At Super Agent's Birthday Party

Rich Paul shared a photo of himself and Adele looking regal at his recent 43rd birthday party. Paul shared the picture alongside a collection of others from the bash. "Smile and enjoy life’s ride , the critics will always critique what’s unique . No need to invest in the camera’s flash it doesn’t last , just let the dice roll , the winners circle is colored in with losses and comebacks , the weight is carried on the back of the mentally strong and Gods chosen, there’s wise amongst the young and the old, I’ve gone up and down and around 43 times, and what I’ve learned most is NEVER FOLD!!!!" he added as a caption on Instagram.

However, speculation is still circulating about whether the Paul secretly tied the knot a few weeks ago. Adele was spotted seemingly wearing a wedding ring just days after appearing to confirm she and long-time partner Rich Paul had tied the knot. Adele's new bling was spotted several times as she and Paul sat courtside at Lakers-Mavericks on Wednesday night. The weekend prior, Adele appeared to confirm that she and Paul had tied the knot after two years. The singer reportedly made the confession during an appearance at the comedy show of her long-time friend Alan Carr. “I was at Alan Carr’s comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience,” wrote one fan. “Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted ‘I did,'" read an anonymous report on Deuxmoi.

Cam'ron Meets Nia Long At Rich Paul's Birthday

Elsewhere at Rich Paul's party, Cam'ron finally had the opportunity to link up with his long-time crush Nia Long. "He want the scoop, she want the tea. I can not talk, we keeping it street! @iamnialong aka Ni-Amore," Cam'ron gushed on Instagram. Long kept her own caption a little more casual, simply saying "Nice meeting you @mr_camron. Happy Birthday @richpaul". All this came after Long, who has kept away from the spotlight following the Ime Udoka drama, declared herself "outside" with a pre-party selfie.

Of course, Cam'ron has had a very public crush on Long for a good while. Earlier this month, Cam'ron revealed that after her split with Udoka, he had sent Long a lengthy DM. However, in revealing this, Cam'ron also noted that Long had left him on delivered and had not read the message.

