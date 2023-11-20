Adele Claims To Be Married To Rich Paul Again During A Recent Comedy Show

One of the biggest and most beloved pop and soul stars of this generation, Adele is always someone who loves to tease her fans. It is an endearing part of her personality and a lot of people have supported her throughout her career. She is also an inspiring figure, especially after her incredible weight loss journey. Adele is a role model for many young women. It makes sense why she is currently coupled up with maybe the top sports agent in the world, Rich Paul. A Cleveland, Ohio native through and through, he adopted the blue-collar mentality as a young man and now runs one of the most successful sports agencies, that being Klutch Sports.

These two successful stars have been together for about two years and have constantly hinted at engagement and marriage. Rich Paul left it up to everyone's imagination after an interview back in September with CBS Mornings. Adele also did it at a recent show of hers. Now, we have another nugget that this could happen any day now.

Did Adele Tie The Knot!?

According to Economic Times and Jasmine Brand, she was in attendance at one of her close friend's comedy shows in Los Angeles. Alan Carr is his name, and he also hails from the UK. What got people buzzing at the show was this question posed. Carr asked if anyone had said "I do" lately, and Adele shouted out that she had done just that. Deuxmoi shared some submissions of people who were also at the event and they detailed that part of the show. On face value, this seems fishy. Especially because Adele was at the relatively private show of a dear friend. There is certainly a chance that these two planned this portion of the show ahead of time to get people riled up about her relationship with Paul. This is all speculation of course, but it could be something to keep in mind.

