LeBron James Had The Perfect Response To Stephen A. Smith’s Tweet About Him

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are still seeming to find their footing to start the 2023-2024 NBA campaign. They are only 1-6 on the road this season, but they are 8-0 at home. Right now, they are a slightly above-average basketball team right now. Your record is a pretty good indicator of how well they are functioning together on the floor. Last night, on November 19, LeBron led the charge against an up-and-coming Houston Rockets team. Their first matchup was a blowout, with the Rockets thoroughly handling the visitors, 128-94. If you have been keeping up with the NBA, you know that Dillon Brooks, one of LeBron's latest pests is on Houston. Any time he can get a win over James, you know he will relish in it.

Well, the season series is now split with the Lakers defending their home floor in a narrow 105-104 win. It took a season-high for LeBron to keep the team humming at Crypto.com Arena. He dropped 37 points with six rebounds and eight assists. While this game does mean a ton right now to either ball club, there was a funny moment that came out of it.

LeBron James Was Quick With It

During the second quarter, James and teammate Christian Wood met up to celebrate. He supposedly "passed a blunt" to him making a joke about Christian's last name. Stephen A. Smith, the world-renowned sports analyst, saw the video on X and he tweeted at LeBron suggesting he was smoking something he should not be. "Don't even make me say it... @KingJames." The Lakers superstar, responded with Stephen A.'s signature punchline, "Stay off the weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeedddddd! with tons of laughing emojis." Smith has been using that iconic line for years on national television and it is a treat anytime he gets to make a reference to it.

