Drake And Taylor Swift Both Hold The Record For The Most BBMAs

Drake and Taylor Swift are two of the most dominant artists for the generation, maybe even of all time. Their albums, singles, and tours are almost always a global success. All we need to do is go back to when both of them dropped their most recent records. The first of the two to drop this year was Taylor with her redux of her 2010 record, Speak Now (Taylor's Version). Just a couple of months later, she redid one of her most popular LPs, 1989, as well. It has been out for less than a month, and three songs are in the top five on her Spotify account.

Then, we shift our focus over to The Boy. It seems every record is highly anticipated. That was the case with For All The Dogs. The same thing applies to the Canadian rapper's top five. "IDGAF" with Yeat, "First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole," and "Rich Baby Daddy" alongside SZA and Sexyy Red, are hot right now. In fact, the first two tracks were topping the Billboard Hot 100, nabbing Cole's first number one song.

Drake Has Met His Match

Now, both megastars can revel in more awards and records. The Billboard Music Awards took place last night (November 19) and Taylor made more history. After winning 10 out of her 20 nominations, she is now in lockstep with Drake. Both are now at a whopping 39 awards. Taylor took the time to thank her Swifties for the honors. According to Billboard, here is some of her speech. "I feel like the luckiest person in the world to have you in my corner and caring about the music that I make. So thank you — thank you, thank you, thank you 10 million times — for this."

What are your initial thoughts on Drake and Taylor Swift now being tied with each other for the most Billboard Music Awards? Does this solidify Taylor as the greatest pop artist of all time, or just this generation? Whose music do you enjoy more? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Drake and Taylor Swift. Furthermore, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

