2024 Grammy Nominees: SZA, Lana Del Rey, & Taylor Swift Lead The Way For Album Of The Year

Overall, the 2024 Grammy Nominees have already led to a lot of debates on social media. Of course, this always happens whenever the Grammys roll around. People want their favorites to get nominated. However, that is not always going to be possible. Only so many artists can be nominated for a given body of work, and there are some stans who just need to get over that. Having said this, there are some categories that the Grammys got right over others.

One category that people are always looking at is the Album Of The Year section. This is always the most expansive category and features artists from a diverse array of genres. In 2024, that is not going to be an exception. Below, you can see a tweet from Chart Data that reveals the projects up for nomination. On the hip-hop and r&b side of things, the most obvious nom is SZA for S.O.S. We also got Janelle Monae for The Age Of Pleasure which is certainly really nice to see.

The 2024 Grammy Nominees Are Interesting

Additionally, there are artists like Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo, and even Boygenius. Based on the artists in the pool, it does seem like Swift is the favorite to win it all. However, SZA is certainly not at all far behind. She has had an incredible year, and with nine nominations going into the evening, she will have plenty of chances to come out on top. Hopefully, she gets the proper recognition that she deserves.

With these nominations in mind, we're sure our readers have a lot to say here.

