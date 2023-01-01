50 Cent Hints At Belief That Jay-Z’s Many Grammys Are Due To Beyonce Relationship

While he didn’t outright say he believes it, 50 Cent recently implied another shot people could take at Jay-Z and Beyoncé. Moreover, the G-Unit mogul recently sat down for an interview with XXL where he spoke on the role that relationships of many shapes play in the music industry. Specifically, he honed in on how those links lead to performance opportunities, releases, and in Hov and Bey’s case, accolades. Furthermore, the New York rapper suggested that Jay is only one of the most awarded artists in the Grammys’ history due to his marriage with a superstar. Of course, Fif and the Roc Nation kingpin haven’t always gotten along, so this comes with its own dose of bias.

“The same concept with the Super Bowl. See, they don’t understand the relationship. They were trying to get [Eminem] to do the Super Bowl without me. It wasn’t happening,” 50 Cent said of the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. Then, he switched gears to accolades. “It’s okay for the award shows not to give me the trophies. Even Jay-Z’s career, you can look at that and say the association to Beyonce is when he started to received the 16, 17 Grammys, since he’s been with Beyonce.

50 Cent’s Implied Shots At Jay-Z & Beyonce

“And you go, prior to that… [he had] one,” 50 Cent continued. “That came with the association. You see [Jay-Z and Beyonce’s] kids already have Grammys. They don’t sing yet. They don’t sing, they don’t rap yet. And, they already have Grammys and s**t. So they say, ‘Give them this trophy so we can secure that they’re coming- to the awards show.’ It meant that much to the culture, they just gave them the things.

“Because what I was saying was the content was raw enough and who I am, my experience is a little bit abrasive to conservatives,” he concluded. I haven’t experienced much that Jay-Z probably hasn’t experienced. What I will say is, he has a- he’s internal. He’s a quiet person. So, you don’t see that. You don’t feel the energy that goes on in that environment. Later, people look at it and they honor those things. It didn’t matter to me in that time period- I was like, ‘F**k it. Don’t give me the trophy. So what?’ They didn’t give me Best New Artist and I sold 13 million records. That’s the largest debuting hip-hop album. They don’t want kids to be 50 Cent.” For more news on these legendary artists, stay posted on HNHH.

