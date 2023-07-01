After years of marriage, Beyoncé and Jay-Z still find ways to match each other’s massive and opulent energy wherever they go. Whether it’s Hov giving out champagne at the RENAISSANCE tour or Queen Bey putting on her best fits at events honoring her husband, there’s little else like it in the pop culture world. Moreover, the star singer just uploaded a photo dump from the opening night of the Brooklyn Public Library’s “The Book of Hov” exhibition. With a figure-hugging orange dress, dazzling jewelry, and a million-dollar smile, she seemed to have a fantastic time at the event. Of course, Blue Ivy was also there to support her dad, with her blue dress contrasting well with her mom’s fit.

Furthermore, “The Book of Hov” “presents thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on Jay-Z’s professional life,” according to its website. In addition, it mission is to “provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person and a consequential philanthropist,” as well as to highlight his “artistry, roots, accomplishments and transcendent cultural impact.”

Beyonce’s Photo Dump From Jay-Z Event

What’s more is that Beyonce and Blue Ivy were far from the only celebrities present at the opening event on Thursday (July 13). Legendary producer Just Blaze, Questlove, Rakim, Lil Uzi Vert, Fat Joe, Yo Gotti, and DJ Khaled also showed up to support Jay-Z. In particular, Questlove found the library’s recreation of the iconic Baseline Studios to be jaw-droppingly impressive, getting everything down to the most minute detail. If you’re in the New York area and don’t want to miss out on this special tribute, make your way over there ASAP.

Meanwhile, the power couple is still as playful as ever, but sometimes they don’t want that displayed for the Gram. At a recent tour stop of his wife’s, the legendary MC stopped a fan from recording his electric slide during the show. With many more concerts to come, we’re sure they’ll continue to get their groove on either onstage or in the crowd. With that in mind, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Beyonce and Jay-Z.

