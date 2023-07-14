the book of hov
- MusicJay-Z Sparks New Album Theories Thanks To "Book Of HOV" AuctionJay-Z fans are excited.By Alexander Cole
- MusicGayle King Recalls Oprah Winfrey Doubting She'd Land JAY-Z InterviewGayle King recently detailed the process she went through to get an interview with JAY-Z.By Cole Blake
- MusicN.O.R.E. Admits He Would've Prefered JAY-Z Spoke With Someone Else Instead Of Gayle KingN.O.R.E. says he wanted JAY-Z to speak with himself, Joe Budden, or Talib Kweli, instead of Gayle King.By Cole Blake
- MusicJAY-Z's Gayle King Interview To Air In Full SoonAll three hours of JAY-Z's sit-down with Gayle King will be airing on Tuesday night.By Cole Blake
- MusicJAY-Z Explains Origin Of "Diamond" Hand SignalJAY-Z recalled how he came up with his diamond hand signal while speaking with Gayle King.By Cole Blake
- MusicJAY-Z Recalls How "One-Take Hov" Nickname StartedJAY-Z reflected on his "one-take Hov" nickname with Gayle King at his Book of HOV exhibit in Brooklyn.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearBeyonce Looks Radiant In Photo Dump From Jay-Z's "Book Of Hov" EventDonning an orange dress and gorgeous jewelry, the star singer was among Hov's biggest supporters of the night.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureThe Book Of HOV Jay-Z Exhibit: What To KnowHere's everything you need to know about The Book Of Hov exhibit honoring Jay-Z. By Aron A.