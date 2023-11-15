N.O.R.E. Admits He Would’ve Prefered JAY-Z Spoke With Someone Else Instead Of Gayle King

N.O.R.E. says he was a bit disappointed to see JAY-Z sit down with Gayle King for their recent interview at the Brooklyn Public Library. Speaking with Talib Kweli for a chat on People’s Party, N.O.R.E. explained that he would’ve liked him to have done the interview with Joe Budden, Drink Champs, or another spot.

“I love JAY-Z,” he began. “He sat down with Gayle King, it’s a great relationship … would I rather him sit with the People’s Party? Would I rather him sit with Joe Budden’s podcast or Drink Champs or Million Dollaz Worth of Game? Of course. Because we’re finally in the space of us owning our own everything, and podcasts is help for that.”

JAY-Z Attends The "Book Of HOV" Exhibit

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 13: Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez and Jay-Z attend The Book of HOV: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION HONORING JAY-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

During his conversation with King, JAY-Z spoke about a wide range of topics from throughout his career, including his favorite albums, the viral "$500,000 or a dinner with JAY-Z" debate, and more. When asked about what he's focused on nowadays, the legendary rapper explained: "I think what matters most is, today, is, being a beacon and helping out … my culture. People of color. I think I pull the most satisfaction from that. Like making music earlier was, like — my first love. I could sit there for hours. It consumed me. Just finding words and figuring out words and how to say this and different ways to say that and different pockets and melodies and how to write this song." Check out N.O.R.E.'s conversation on People's Party below.

N.O.R.E. Speaks With Talib Kweli

Elsewhere in N.O.R.E.'s interview, he discussed working with Pharrell, his Drink Champs podcast, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on further updates on N.O.R.E. and JAY-Z on HotNewHipHop.

