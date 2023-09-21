N.O.R.E Claims Chris Rock Wants To Do His First Post-Slap Interview With Him

It's been a long, long time since we got anything quite as dominant and conversation-striking in pop culture as the Oscars slap. If you lived under a rock for it, Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock onstage after the latter made a joke about the former's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. It inspired a lot of debate over whether it was justified that continues to this day, despite it being over a year old. Moreover, you might've expected both to talk about it at length, and while they have through other means, Rock's never done an interview about it. Now, though, it seems like he's already thinking about it, according to rapper and Drink Champs co-host N.O.R.E.

"Chris Rock gave me one of the greatest compliments at Nas' birthday party!" N.O.R.E. tweeted early Thursday (September 21). "He said 'I'm not ready to talk; but when I am; I'm not going to Oprah, I'm coming to see you N****. @DrinkChamps [handshake emoji] [goat emoji]." Of course, having the comedian on Drink Champs would make for a huge moment. What we'll have to see is when he'll be ready for a full conversation about it.

Read More: N.O.R.E. Gets Emotional Reflecting On 25th Anniversary Of Debut Album

Chris Rock & N.O.R.E. Might Have A Drink Champs Cooking

However, that's not to say that Chris Rock needs to fully address the situation if he doesn't want to. After all, via his stand-up special, brief statements, and a whole lot of hearsay from other parties, we already know more or less how he feels about it. Still, N.O.R.E.'s more laidback and conversational style will probably make for a fitting look back on this incident and how it's affected him since then. Sure, Drink Champs has had its hiccups with guests, but they're very few and far between when compared to a lot of other media.

Meanwhile, this is not the only recent podcast appearance that the MC has in mind when it comes to his guest plans. Noreaga also responded to Kid Cudi's request that he wants to join the show one day soon to talk about upcoming music, his career, his plans, and more. No matter who he and DJ EFN pull on, we're sure it'll make for quite the romp, and in this slap case, a pretty comprehensive reflection. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on N.O.R.E. and Chris Rock.

Read More: Chris Rock Net Worth 2023: What Is The Star Worth?