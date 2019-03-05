First interview
- Pop CultureN.O.R.E Claims Chris Rock Wants To Do His First Post-Slap Interview With HimIt looks like the actor and comedian isn't ready for a sit-down just yet, but he's thought about who he will go to once he is.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsMelania Trump Offered $1 Million For First Post-White House Interview: ReportThe former first lady has just received a million-dollar offer for her first post-White House interview. By Madusa S.
- MusicAmeer Vann Talks Departure From BROCKHAMPTON & HospitalizationNote: This article contains discussion of alleged physical and emotional abuse.By Noah C
- CrimeBill Cosby Says He Won't Show Remorse In First Interview Since Prison StintBill Cosby speaks in the first interview since starting his prison stint. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMichael Avenatti Opens Up In First Interview Since Charges: "Of Course I'm Nervous"Michael Avenatti sits down with CBS in his first interview since being charged with extortion.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Cries While Denying Sex Crime Allegations In First Interview Since ArrestR. Kelly sits down with Gayle King for his first interview since "Surviving R. Kelly."By Aron A.