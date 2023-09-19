Chris Rock Needed Counseling Following Will Smith Oscars Slap

Despite it being over a year and a half since Will Smith famously slapped Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars, people are still enamored with the event. Smith famously took issue with one of Rock's jokes about his wife prompting him to come on stage and slap the host on live television. He followed that with a memorable declaration for the comedian to keep his wife's name out of his mouth. Later that night when he won an award for his role in King Richard he made a memorable, emotional acceptance speech.

It was a legendary night for pop culture and one that people are still talking about to this day. Recently, Leslie Jones shared some new details on the aftermath of the event for Chris Rock. She mentioned that he had to go to counseling afterward saying, "that sh*t was humiliating, it really affected him." In a post sharing the statement fans continue to take aim at Rock. "I bet he learned how to keep a man's wife name out his mouth," the top comment on the post reads. "All the therapy he really needed was a get back," another commenter suggests. Check out the full post below.

Read More: Chris Rock, T.I. And More Attend Dave Chappelle’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Chris Rock Sought Counseling After Oscars Slap

Earlier this year reports emerged claiming that Will Smith himself did alright following the slap. He reportedly had his "best rest" during his time away from Hollywood following the controversial slap moment. Will got to travel. Will got to step outside of all this stuff and when he was back he said — best rest he’s ever gotten. Best time he got to sit back and look at things,” one of his co-stars John Salley said.

Earlier this year Chris Rock released a new stand-up comedy special on Netflix. It came to light shortly before the special was released that Netflix had edited out a joke about the slap after Rock badly messed up his delivery of the joke. What do you think of Chris Rock needing counseling following the notorious Oscars slap? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Burning Man Festival Leaves 1 Dead, Diplo & Chris Rock Hike 5 Miles Through Mud To Escape Event

[Via]