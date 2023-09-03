Burning Man Festival Leaves 1 Dead, Diplo & Chris Rock Hike 5 Miles Through Mud To Escape Event

When first purchasing tickets to famed music festivals around the globe, patrons don’t anticipate getting injured, or worse, losing their lives. Still, it’s unfortunately become a trend in recent years to see tragedies unfold amid large gatherings. Obviously, the worst we’ve seen would be Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld crowd-crush. However, TMZ reports that one person died at the 2023 Burning Man event after heavy rainfall turned the desert into practically pure mud.

According to the outlet, the Pershing County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an ongoing investigation. Few details are being released at this time, but it’s possible that the person’s death was related to the downpour. On Saturday (September 2), Burning Man attendees were urged to shelter in place amid the hectic weather. Things were so bad that many had become immobilized. Mother Nature’s mood isn’t expected to improve on Sunday. The forecast is notably calling for 40 mph winds, hail, and more heavy rain.

Burning Man 2023 Didn’t Go As Expected

As with most music festivals, several celebrities were in attendance at Burning Man, including Diplo and Chris Rock. Rather than follow the guidelines to shelter in place, the DJ and comedian opted instead to hike five miles through the wild in hopes of avoiding being stuck in more terrible conditions for the rest of their weekend.

In a video shared on Diplo’s social media page, he and the Madagascar voice actor ride in the backseat of a truck with a group of strangers. It seems their celebrity status worked to its advantage. Fans spotted Rock and his pal and happily let them catch a ride back to civilization. Only emergency vehicles are permitted to be driving in the area for now, so it’s unclear how long it’ll be before other patrons are able to safely exit.

Chris Rock and Diplo Rescued by Fans

just walked 5 miles in the mud out of burning man with chris rock and a fan picked us up pic.twitter.com/0uxSXLHgY6 — diplo (@diplo) September 2, 2023

