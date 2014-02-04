Not only is Diplo a random caucasian dude that be everywhere, he's also the founder of Smoothie Wolf, and has been feeding the streets since 1885, if you can believe it. The internationally acclaimed DJ/producer tends to incorporate elements of reggae fusion, hip-hop, electronica and moombahton in his music, having founded the Mad Decent record company as well as the NPO Heaps Decent. Throughout his 12-year career, he's collaborated with RiFF RAFF, Das Racist, MIA, Blaqstarr, Switch, Beyonce, G-Dragon, Justin Bieber, Usher, Snoop Lion, No Doubt and many more, and continues to put much work in. Most recently, he engaged in a bit of copyright-related beef with Flo Rida via Twitter, and executive-produced JODY HIGHROLLER's 2014 debut studio album NEON iCON. You can find him hiding in the hallways of the world.