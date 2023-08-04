Travis Scott & Live Nation Settle Lawsuit With Third Family Over Astroworld Festival Tragedy: Report

Travis Scott and Live Nation have settled another lawsuit following the 2021 tragedy at Astroworld Festival. The Utopia rapper, Live Nation, Scoremore, a number of security companies, and festival organizers faced a lawsuit from the family of 14-year-old John Hilgert, who died during the crowd surge. However, the family withdrew the lawsuit in February, and according to Pitchfork, Scott and Live Nation have settled the case with them. It’s another step forward for Scott, who has continued to face scrutiny throughout the rollout of Utopia.

Hilgert’s family marked the third party to reach an agreement in their lawsuit over the deadly Astroworld Festival crush at NRG Park on Nov. 6th, 2021. The incident led to 10 deaths and thousands of injuries of concertgoers, many of which claim that authorities didn’t do much to prevent such an incident from occurring. Prior to Hilgert, the families of Axel Acosta and Brianna Rodriguez also settled their lawsuits against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and other parties involved with the concerts.

The Astroworld Festival Investigation

HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 05: Travis Scott performs during 2021 Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on November 05, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/WireImage)

The announcement of the Hilgert family’s settlement comes a week after Houston PD released a 1266 page report on the tragedy that occurred a year and a half ago. The report included interviews with Travis Scott and Drake, who were both on stage at the time of the crowd crush. Scott, specifically, stated that he was told “you got to wrap it up, it’s getting kinda hectic out there” in his earpiece, although he wasn’t aware of how severe the situation was until later that evening.

In July, a Harris County grand jury concluded that Travis Scott wouldn’t face charges related to the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Besides that, Scott’s continuing to push the release of Utopia, which is on pace to have one of the biggest opening sales weeks of 2023. The rapper’s latest project boasts appearances from Drake, Beyonce, Future, and plenty of others, along with production from The Alchemist, Wondagurl, BNYX, and Scott, himself. Check out our review of Utopia here.

