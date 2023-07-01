Jay-Z’s status as the GOAT is undeniable. For nearly 30 years, Jay-Z continuously shaped the culture, broke barriers, and pushed the boundaries through his artistic and entrepreneurial ventures. Now, fans can uncover more about his illustrious career through The Book Of HOV exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. As noted by Variety, the 40,000-square-foot exhibit provides a deep dive into Jay-Z’s life and career through seven themed “zones” that explore his influence on music, culture, business, and social justice. With a curated collection of recordings, clothing, artifacts, audio tours, and videos, this homage to Jay-Z is a must-visit for fans and enthusiasts.

The installation presented by Roc Nation has already made waves online prior to its launch on Friday, July 14th, 2023. The Brooklyn Library put Jay-Z’s lyrics on display outside of the building to formally announce the exhibit. On the opening night, his wife, Beyonce, and their daughter, Blue Ivy, were in attendance. Additionally, Rakim, Questlove, Lil Uzi Vert, Fat Joe, and more came to show support. If you’re in New York, we broke down everything you need to know about the exhibit.

Read More: Lil Wayne Says JAY-Z Inspired Him To Stop Writing His Lyrics

A Unique Tribute to Jay-Z

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 13: Roc Nation CEO, Desiree Perez and Jay-Z attend The Book of HOV: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION HONORING JAY-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Among any rap-related exhibit to open up in Hip-Hop’s mecca, The Book Of Hov among the most significant. The comprehensive homage to Jay-Z’s legacy is divided into seven themed zones, each based on lyrics from Jay-Z’s songs. Each zone explores provides deeper insight into his career with artifacts from his career, including plaques and Grammy awards, and offers audio tours.

Read More: Beyoncé & Jay-Z Make California History By Purchasing Most Expensive Home Ever In The State

Location: The Brooklyn Public Library

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 13: A view of atmosphere inside The Book of HOV: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION HONORING JAY-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The Book of HOV is housed at the renowned Brooklyn Public Library. The library is located in close proximity to the Marcy Projects where Jay-Z grew up. The museum’s setting adds a profound context to the exhibition. For attendees, it creates a deeper connection between Jay-Z’s upbringing and his enduring impact.

Read More: Jay-Z Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rap Legend Worth?

Price and Date: A Free and Accessible Experience

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 13: Items on display during The Book of HOV: A TRIBUTE EXHIBITION HONORING JAY-Z at Brooklyn Public Library’s Central Library on July 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

One of the most remarkable aspects of The Book of HOV is its accessibility. The exhibit is free for anyone with a library card, emphasizing inclusivity and inspiring people to visit their local libraries. The library created thirteen different library cards, each reflecting the artwork of one of Jay-Z’s albums, for this purpose. The exhibit opened on Friday at the Brooklyn Museum, inviting visitors to explore Jay-Z’s life and achievements.

Read More: How Jay-Z Traveling To London Saved His Career

Conclusion

“The Book of HOV” at the Brooklyn Public Library is a one-of-one experience that honors and highlights the unprecedented career of Jay-Z, including rare artifacts and captivating displays.