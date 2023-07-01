Jay-Z’s influence is as wide-reaching as any other rapper. Now his reach has come to a new unexpected but very welcome place. Fans first noticed yesterday when the Brooklyn Public Library was undergoing some changes. Now according to HipHopDX, they’re finished covering the front of the library with lyrics from various classic Jay-Z songs like “Smile,” “Encore,” and “Justify My Thug.” This isn’t just for decoration though. The library has a forthcoming exhibit that will serve as a “personal shrine” to Jay himself in his hometowns library. The library will reportedly be closed today as they prep for the exhibit to begin tomorrow.

Jay-Z’s range also extends to the world of TV. Yesterday, when the Emmy nominations were announced his name was among them. He was nominated for an award for directing Rihanna’s Superbowl Halftime show earlier this year. The 2022 Superbowl halftime show took home an Emmy award during last year’s ceremony and Roc Nation has the chance to go back-to-back at this year’s show. Because both the writer’s and actors’ guilds are currently on strike it’s unclear when exactly the Emmys will happen but whenever they do Jay could add a new trophy to his decorated history of award wins.

Jay-Z Lyrics Coating Brooklyn Public Library

JAY-Z’s lyrics plastered all over the front of Brooklyn public library https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/nciqSci2H0 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) July 12, 2023

Jay-Z is also making waves in the business world with Roc Nation Sports. The company has made two big moves this week to try and enter the world of international soccer. Firstly, they acquired a major soccer agency in Brazil that represents some of the country’s biggest players. Just a few days later they reached a deal with Italy’s Serie A soccer league. The deal aims to promote Italian soccer across North America through the lens of Roc Nation.

Jay-Z hasn’t released a new studio album since 2017’s confessional 4:44. Despite that his music continues to be celebrated consistently. Just last week it was the 10th anniversary of his album Magna Carta… Holy Grail which had fans reflecting on the project. What do you think of Jay-Z getting his own exhibit in his hometown Brooklyn Public Library? Let us know in the comment section below.

