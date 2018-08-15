Library
- Pop CultureMiami Loves Rick Ross: Rapper Takes Home Key To The City, Library Of Congress Will Induct His MusicRozay is known for spreading love throughout his community, and they're making sure he feels the same in return.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJay-Z And His Mother Were Among The Honorees At Brooklyn Library GalaThe rapper and his mother were honored by the Brooklyn Public Library.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearJay-Z's "Book Of Hov" Exhibition Blows Questlove's Mind, Beyonce StunsWhile the Queen stole the show in an orange figure-hugging dress, the Roots legend couldn't believe they recreated Baseline Studios.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBrooklyn Public Library Decorated With Jay-Z LyricsJay-Z lyrics are suddenly covering the front of a Brooklyn library.By Lavender Alexandria
- CrimeLibrary Security Guard Stabbed After Asking Man To Turn Down His MusicA library security guard in New York was stabbed after asking a patron to turn their music down.By Cole Blake
- MoviesNashville School Bans Harry Potter Books Citing “Conjuring Evil Spirits”A school reverend claims "evil spirits" are represented throughout the books.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTech N9ne & Krizz Kaliko Bless NPR's "Tiny Concert" Concert Series: WatchTech N9ne & Kaliko Krizz show lyrical dexterity in NPR's latest "Tiny Desk" concert.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentFormer Library Director Pleads Guilty For Stealing $89K To Play “Game Of War”A 38-year old man stole $89,000 from his employer to buy upgrades on "Game of War."By Kevin Goddard