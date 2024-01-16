Miami Loves Rick Ross: Rapper Takes Home Key To The City, Library Of Congress Will Induct His Music

Rick Ross has lived countless lives throughout his 47 years on Earth so far, from working as a correctional officer to now being the proud owner of The Promise Land, his sprawling Georgia estate. When Rozay isn't checking on his animals or flaunting his massive collection of cars, he also enjoys spending time in Miami. Always one to give back to the community, Ross has done a lot for the Floridian hotspot throughout his come-up, and they make sure he feels the love in return.

Earlier this week, the Richer Than I Ever Been artist was attending the MLK Scholarship breakfast event, where organizers took a moment to honour him. Besides congratulating Ross for all his career achievements, Miami officials also gave him a prestigious key to the city, which the multi-talent gratefully accepted. "A boss is one who gets the keys to @miamidadecounty by supporting his community," one attendee wrote on Instagram while filming the heartwarming moment.

Rick Ross & His Community Continue to Uplift Each Other

Amid all that excitement, sources said that Rozay's music catalogue will have a special place in the Library of Congress. An induction ceremony is taking place for the MMG mogul to commemorate the major moment, and knowing him, he's sure to go all out with his celebratory antics. Christina Mackey was on her man's arm at the morning ceremony, but we're curious to see what's in the cards for her future now that she's speaking out on social media.

Rick Ross is likely happy to receive such a massive honour from the city of Miami. Still, that doesn't help the situation currently unfolding between his current girlfriend and his rumoured baby mama, Cierra Nichole. Read all the latest updates on that mess at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

