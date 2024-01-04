Rick Ross Breaks Adin Ross' Chair On Stream, The Two Exchange Lean Addiction Stories

Rick Ross is a legendary artist who has been through a lot in his career. Overall, he is in a place of peace in his career. While he still makes music here and there, he mostly focuses on his businesses. These businesses have put him in a great place, and he believes he can be a billionaire soon. Consequently, he is someone who has the ability to drop gems on his audience. Furthermore, he can talk some sense into the youth who may not be hip to some of the games that are played in the industry.

Recently, Ross got to link up with Adin Ross for a Kick stream. It had been a while since Ross had gotten a rapper on his stream, but Rozay was down for the cause. As you can see down below, the stream started off on some rocky terms as Ross ended up breaking Adin's chair. While trying to move around in the chair, one of the legs broke. Adin didn't seem to care too much, and Rozay made sure to spin the situation. As he explained, he has too much money in his pockets, and it weighs him down.

Rick Ross x Adin Ross

Later in the stream, the two Ross' ended up bonding over the fact that they have both suffered from lean addiction. Adin said that he has kicked his addiction, which was good news for Rick Ross. In fact, the latter noted that his seizures are a direct cause of his lean usage. He urged Adin to continue his sobriety, noting that being addicted to lean is one of the worst things you can do to yourself. Being able to get this kind of advice will hopefully go a long way for the young streamer.

