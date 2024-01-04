French Montana Thinks "Ball Drop" With Fabolous Should Have Won Grammy

French Montana is feeling robbed. The rapper recently revisited his 2014 collaboration with Fabolous, "Ball Drop," expressing a sentiment that he believes they were unjustly denied a Grammy for the track. The New Year's-themed song, featured on Fabolous's sixth studio album, The Young OG Project, made waves when it dropped in December 2014, with an official video released in March the following year. Taking to Instagram on New Year's Day (January 1), French Montana shared his belief that "Ball Drop" deserved Grammy recognition. He accompanied the statement with a screenshot of the video and a caption that read, "This record deserves a Grammy @myfabolouslife. Happy new years to all the hustlers worldwide. Haaannnnn."

Fabolous, however, responded to French's Grammy aspirations with a perspective grounded in the enduring impact of their collaboration. In the comments section the blog @thehiphopwolf on IG, he asserted, "We don’t need their validation @frenchmontana.!! We got a NYE classic forever.. The culture gon play it or hear it every year & that’s enough reward for me," adding prayer hands and a black heart emoji.

French Montana Is Backing Up His Claims

However, Fabolous's response highlights a different perspective on success and validation within the music industry. While Grammy recognition is often considered a pinnacle achievement, Fabolous emphasizes the lasting impact and cultural significance of "Ball Drop." His contentment with the song becoming a New Year's Eve classic, played and heard annually, speaks to a different form of acknowledgment and validation within the hip-hop culture. After all, French does have a record for dropping hit after hit. And "Ball Drop" was definitely a certified banger during the time it came out.

Moreover, this exchange between French Montana and Fabolous sheds light on the artists' perspectives on industry accolades. Furthermore, it sparks conversations among fans and within the hip-hop community about the various measures of success and the enduring power of timeless music. However, the Instagram post and subsequent response become a snapshot of the complexities and nuances surrounding recognition in the music industry. What are your thoughts? Does "Ball Drop" deserve a Grammy?

