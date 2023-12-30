Rick Ross Surprises Girlfriend Cristina Mackey With Billboard Of Her IG In Dubai

It's not a secret that Rick Ross likes to go big, and it looks like his love life is no exception. Recently, the hitmaker surprised his girlfriend Cristina Mackey with a pretty extravagant gesture during a vacation in Dubai. In a new clip, he's seen standing on a balcony, flexing the breathtaking view behind him. The skyline wasn't the only thing he stunned fans with on the trip, however.

Later on, Mackey filmed as her man performed in front of an impressive-looking pool, a digital billboard lit up behind him. Flashing across the screen was Mackey's Instagram profile. It, of course, boasts plenty of photos of the two of them and their luxurious excursions. She shared a clip of the sweet moment on IG, poking fun at critics of their relationship in her caption. "'He don’t post you' I’m at every show. [laughing emoji] in real life," she wrote.

Rick Ross Shows Off Cristina Mackey In A Major Way

Her caption wasn't the only time she took aim at haters, however. Earlier this month she shared a message with those leaving shady comments on her page, claiming that they're simply doing so out of jealousy. In a video shared on The Shade Room's Instagram, she responds to critics dissing her over a photo of her and Rick Ross, accusing them of not wanting to see others "winning." Unfortunately, the video only resulted in more backlash, which she took to the comments section to respond to.

"You all are very mean spirited," she wrote. "Instead of expressing your love for him as the 'supporters' you claim to be, and being happy to see 2 beautiful black people genuinely smile — you’re spreading hate." What do you think of Rick Ross surprising his girlfriend Cristina Mackey with a billboard of her Instagram profile in Dubai? Do you think it was a sweet gesture? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

