Rick Ross Allegedly Fathered Child With Model Cierra Nichole

The model isn't confirming or denying the allegations.

Rick Ross and his new girlfriend Cristina Mackey have been going strong as of late. Although Mackey has been catching heat from some of Ross' exes, she appears to be unbothered by it all. She has claimed that she has no problem being called a "pick me" and that she can be picked all day long. Furthermore, she is very confident that she is the best partner Ross has ever had. That said, Ross is now being involved in a rumor cycle that could jeopardize their relationship.

It all started yesterday when a woman named Cierra Nichole took to Instagram with a video of her two-month-old baby. "Au’mei Moon Roberts 11/14 7 lbs 2 oz of Perfection," Nichole wrote. "Happy 2 months to Mommies 3rd Beautiful Princess of the Castle. I love you So Much. You are sooo perfect I can’t keep my eyes off of you. These past 2 months have been the best so I had to bless the world with your presence." Subsequently, the comments were filled with people claiming the child belongs with Ross.

Rick Ross Hit With Rumors

Firstly, the child has the last name Roberts, which is Ross' real last name as well. Secondly, there was one comment in particular that elicited an interesting response from Nichole. “Congrats to you and Rick Ross new bundle of joy,” the commenter wrote. Nichole then replied to this comment by saying "thank you" with a smiling emoji. Overall, it is interesting to see how Nichole singled out this comment and did not confirm or deny anything. As for Ross himself, he has yet to comment on this. At this time, the idea that this is his child is simply an allegation.

