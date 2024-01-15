Rick Ross' Ex Threatens Cristina Mackey, Says She'll Expose His Medical Condition

Rick Ross' new boo Cristina Mackey is really enjoying her time with the rapper– and she's learning that the hard way. Moreover, she's now getting into beef with his former partner and the mother of his son, Tia Kemp, who took to social media earlier this year to clown Mackey's cooking skills. This resulted in an IG Live clap-back and some more words exchanged here and there, although it's worth noting that Rozay hasn't really participated in this whole debacle. Now, in an Instagram rant of her own, Kemp not only threatened to attack Ross' girlfriend, but also threatened to expose a medical condition of his if he didn't pay up.

"You got a h*e over there talking about a 40-something-year-old," Tia Kemp's rant against Cristina Mackey and Rick Ross began on Sunday (January 14). Not only that, but she also claimed to be writing a memoir spilling all the tea on their private life. "B***h, you finna be 49 or 48 in a few days. Dusty. I want to know what’s going on with you? Why you going to see a urologist?"

Rick Ross & Cristina Mackey In Miami In 2024

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Cristina Mackey and Rick Ross attend 2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's Ball at Briza On The Bay on January 11, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)

Apparently, Tia Kemp recently visited "The Promise Land," and found Rick Ross' diabetes medicine that she's threatening to expose further. "Is you getting ding-dings extensions?" she asked during her attacks against Mackey, threatening to "send TMZ to his doctor" and roping their son into all this. “Lil’ Will, tell your daddy send me a check. I want to see what his d**k d**k getting done to it since he forced me to ride it.

"She can’t be talking about this 40 something year-old h*e,” Tia Kemp went on concerning Cristina Mackey. “I’ll go over there and slap that h*e on her mouth. Tell her come to the front gate." Meanwhile, what do you think about this whole debacle? Do you think that the "Light Rails" MC will ever get in the middle of this or is he staying out of the loop? However you may feel, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Rick Ross.

